HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

