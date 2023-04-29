H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at B. Riley

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.50 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

