Head to Head Contrast: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Xenetic Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Artelo Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.73 -$6.55 million ($0.47) -0.89 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.08 million ($3.65) -0.45

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -383.89% -43.49% -40.49% Artelo Biosciences N/A -44.36% -42.93%

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Artelo Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.