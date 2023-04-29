Head-To-Head Survey: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76% Applied Energetics N/A -290.56% -151.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.46 $405.00 million $2.10 7.17 Applied Energetics $1.31 million 409.17 -$5.77 million ($0.03) -84.67

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Applied Energetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leonardo DRS and Applied Energetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Applied Energetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the business of development and manufacturing advanced high-performance lasers, advanced optical systems, high voltage electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for prospective defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen William McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.