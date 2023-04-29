Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. 3,384,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,349. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

