Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.