Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

