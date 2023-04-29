Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.