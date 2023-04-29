Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
