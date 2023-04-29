Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.