Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $131,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.