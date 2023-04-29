Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 320 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.