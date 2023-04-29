Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,160.31

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.71 million and $207,160.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00016935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.77 or 0.99979417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.97391381 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $236,050.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

