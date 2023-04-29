Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.56.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

