Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.46-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Hershey also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.06. 1,129,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,083. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

