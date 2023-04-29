Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.06. 1,147,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

