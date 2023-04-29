HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.36. 364,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average is $346.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

