HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.40 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 405,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.64.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
