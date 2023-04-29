HI (HI) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, HI has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $21.44 million and $327,489.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,227.29 or 1.00008962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00794821 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $382,706.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.