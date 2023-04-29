HI Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $347,377.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.10 or 1.00023995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00794821 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $382,706.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

