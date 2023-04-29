High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

PCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 216,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,959.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,230.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $238,434. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

