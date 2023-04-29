Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCHDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

