Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.66. 3,871,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.