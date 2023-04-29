Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %
PNC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. 3,942,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.
The PNC Financial Services Group Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.
