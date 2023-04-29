Holistic Financial Partners Buys 7,576 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 8.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

