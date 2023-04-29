Holistic Financial Partners Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,585 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 360,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 9,111,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

