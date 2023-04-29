Holistic Financial Partners Purchases Shares of 1,882 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.25. 3,621,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,003. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $170.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.