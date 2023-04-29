Holistic Financial Partners Sells 402 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 193,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 2,427,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

