Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 189 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

ENPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.