Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.
Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,476. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
