Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,476. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $153,953.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,072,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,765,264.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.