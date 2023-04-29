Hollencrest Capital Management Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 1.60% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,256. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

