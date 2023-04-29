Hollencrest Capital Management Has $736,000 Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DNB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet
In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.