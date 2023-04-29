Hollencrest Capital Management Has $736,000 Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DNB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.