Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $813,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,477. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

