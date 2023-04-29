Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. 927,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,292. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $137.55.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

