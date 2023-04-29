Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.49. 29,221,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $685.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

