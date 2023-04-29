Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 39,709 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

PSLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 2,025,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,229. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

