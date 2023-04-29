Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $8.59 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 829,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. AGNC Investment accounts for about 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.15% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 41,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 12,857,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

