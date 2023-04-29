Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.75 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.54. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after buying an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

