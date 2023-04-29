Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 8.6%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). Approximately 114,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 174,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £237.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,232.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.08.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

