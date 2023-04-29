Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.01

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.01 and traded as high as $71.40. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 33,216 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The company had revenue of $515.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

