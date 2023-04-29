Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Hub Group Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. 562,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,016. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hub Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.