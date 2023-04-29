Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 529,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 60.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 682,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also

