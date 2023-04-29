Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Humana worth $45,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

