IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,471 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 88,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.77 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

