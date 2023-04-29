IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 8.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 4,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

IEH Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of printed circuit connectors for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman, Bernard Offerman and Seymour Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

