IFP Advisors Inc Has $17.73 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,889. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

