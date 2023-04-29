IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. 365,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

