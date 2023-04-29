IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.