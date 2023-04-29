IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
