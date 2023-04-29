IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,567 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.36. 727,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

