IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

IGM stock opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.71.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.8659218 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

