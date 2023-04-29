Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

